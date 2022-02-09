DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The nation's blood shortage is reaching critical levels and donations are urgently needed.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, donated blood at a blood drive at Emory University Hospital Wednesday.
"I’m here to donate to do my part to give back," she told CBS46 News. "With all the challenges we’ve had with COVID-19, one of the major ones right now is a national shortage in blood supply. Every two seconds somebody in a hospital needs a donation of blood and our supply is critically low; lower than it’s been in a decade."
The American Red Cross, which supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood supply, says it's seen a ten percent drop in donations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been fewer blood drives held and challenges with staffing. It's been so low recently the Red Cross has had a less than one-day supply of critical blood types.
"We’re, like everyone else in the community, trying to navigate through the pandemic the best that we can but we have this responsibility to make sure we’re collecting enough blood so we can distribute it to the hospitals and that’s where we’ve been challenged lately," said Alicia Doherty, Regional Donor Services Executive with the Georgia Region of the Red Cross. "We’re not able to meet their needs with the inventory that they need to treat patients, so they’re having to make decisions.”
"We can’t made blood, it has to be donated and so we’re really encouraging people who are eligible to give blood to give," said Walensky. "Think of all the ways this blood could be used and how much it would mean to someone who received it, and that’s really motivating this moment.”
For more information on where you can donate blood, visit the Red Cross website.
