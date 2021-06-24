ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an extension to the eviction moratorium, further preventing the eviction of tenants who are unable to make rental payments.
The moratorium that was scheduled to expire on June 30 is now extended through July 31. This is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The order can be found here.
