ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As other states across the country begin lifting mask mandates, many in Georgia are ready for the state to loosen restrictions. But the Atlanta based Center for Disease Control and Prevention says continue to take steps to protect yourself and others.
CBS46 Anchor Tracye Hutchins spoke with CDC Director Rr. Rochelle Walensky about large gatherings for the super bowl in Georgia. Dr. Walensky says as people make plans to get together in their homes, it's best that you make sure that those coming into your home are vaccinated, boosted and have as much protection as possible.
"We still do recommend in indoor settings, especially areas of high risk and all of Georgia right now is areas of high transmission, we recommend that people wear their masks in public indoor settings. We would encourage you to continue to wear your mask but if you take your mask off then maybe do a test before you come to make sure that people who are gathering are not testing positive, if you have any symptoms of course stay home,” Dr. Walensky says.
The CDC also recommends gathering outside if you can, where you are less likely to be exposed to Covid-19 outdoors where there is good ventilation, even if you're not wearing a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.