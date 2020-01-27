ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The director of the Centers for Disease Control says the coronavirus is not spreading in the U.S. and the risk to the public is now "low."
Dr. Robert Redfield tweeted Monday morning, confirming three new cases of the coronavirus infection, bringing the U.S. total to five.
In his tweet, Redfield said in "today's connected world, an outbreak anywhere can be a risk everywhere. Risk is dependent upon exposure."
Redfield went on to say, "2019-nCoV is not spreading in the US at this time. CDC continues to believe the risk to the US public is now low."
We understand people may worry about the new #coronavirus. In today’s connected world, an outbreak anywhere can be a risk everywhere. Risk is dependent on exposure. 2019-nCoV is not spreading in the US at this time. CDC continues to believe the risk to the US public is now low.— Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) January 27, 2020
This comes as the Georgia Department of Public Health continues on high alert.
DPH is advising healthcare providers statewide to be alert for patients who have traveled form Wuhan, China and present with fever and respiratory symptoms.
To detect possible cases of coronavirus infection early and prevent further spread, the United States began actively screening incoming travelers from Wuhan at five select airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
The entry screening was announced by the CDC when the agency also revealed the first United States case of the new virus.
