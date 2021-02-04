A recent quote from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made headlines and made some teachers’ heads turn.
“There is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely re-open and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during a virtual news conference this week.
Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, said she believes some readers mistook the headlines for a CDC endorsement of reopening all schools immediately.
“Read the rest of the article,’” said Morgan.
She’s referring to an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association that sums up the CDC’s findings. The article suggests schools can reopen safely if they implement specific mitigation strategies including universal face masks, increased physical distancing, hybrid attendance models, increased ventilation, and expansion of screening tests.
“What we are finding is that school systems are attempting many of the mitigation factors, but they simply don’t have the resources to implement them fully,” Morgan said.
She added that some teachers simply won’t feel safe in their classrooms until they’ve been vaccinated.
“I wish we had it today,” said Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday.
He said Georgia simply does not have enough supply yet from the federal government to vaccinate teachers.
“Even if we had everybody eligible right now, it’s still going to take two or three months,” Kemp said, “so you’re going to be almost into the summer break.”
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.