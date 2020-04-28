ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Only CBS46 was there to capture homeowners in Fulton and DeKalb Counties as they were greeted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials surveying the community.
“We’re working with the Georgia Department of Public Health and the DeKalb Department of Public Health to do a zero prevalence survey," said a CDC official to a homeowner in Candler Park. "Around the community in DeKalb County to determine the community transmission for coronavirus.”
Officials randomly selected houses and were drawing blood for antibodies while conducting a questionnaire to better understand the deadly virus' spread.
Jordan Baer was one of the first to be tested.
“I wouldn’t have opened the door, but I looked outside and saw some folks in PPE gear one of them had a clipboard with CDC visible,” said Jordan.
“If you had not read online what they were here for do you think you would have opened the door?” asked CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy.
“Probably not,” replied Jordan.
Many people online have criticized the survey saying people are meant to be sheltering-in-place and limiting contact with others, not going door-to-door.
“If they’d said you’re number seven of seven I’m going to be a lot more reluctant to have them anywhere near me, but because they were in full gear I felt okay with it,” said Jordan.
Alpharetta Police Department posted about the testing, writing there is not a definitive answer as to what a positive or negative antibody test means.
Jordan said the family’s test experience was great and they were happy to do it. He said everyone needs to do their part to help fight the virus.
"It wasn’t anything intrusive it wasn’t anything we were uncomfortable sharing, um, the CDC showing up and getting information could lead to a cure,” he said.
The Baer’s said the questionnaire was quite thorough, asking things like how are you doing mentally, have you suffered financially and if they had visited places outside the supermarket.
They said the CDC expects results from the testing in a couple of weeks.
