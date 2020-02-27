ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Centers for Disease Control has issued a health alert after several people say they were sickened from eating clover sprouts at the popular restaurant Jimmy John's.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli infections linked to clover sprouts at Jimmy John's restaurants in five states across the U.S. All of those who reported symptoms consumers the sandwich before February 24.
The investigation is ongoing to determine whether contaminated sprouts were served at other restaurants or retailers.
Meanwhile, Jimmy John's representatives say they stopped serving the clover sprouts on February 24.
