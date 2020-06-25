ATLANTA (CBS46) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that up to eight percent of the United States population may have been infected with the COVID-19 virus during the current pandemic while also issuing a warning to pregnant women and those with other conditions.
Using the high end of the CDC’s estimated infection puts the estimated number of cases in the United States at approximately 26,388,003. In Georgia, that would put the number of cases at approximately 849,394 based on the Census’ population estimate of Georgia of 10,617,423. The latest numbers come as COVID-19 is spiking across the country and in younger Americans.
“This is a significant event. We are of course concerned. We have significant increase in cases and we need to understand that and interrupt that,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield as he discussed the differences in the early days of the pandemic. “We’re seeing more virus, but less deaths; but that’s not to minimize it. I’m highly concerned about the complexity we will be facing in the fall when we have coronavirus and influenza.”
Dr. Redfield continued, “We are not talking about a second wave, we are still in the first wave. That first wave is ongoing.”
The staggering numbers came as the CDC discussed the most recent data showing more underlying conditions that put you at higher risk of developing severe cases of COVID-19. Among the many conditions the CDC said may increase your chances of serious problems from COVID-19: chronic kidney disease, COPD, Obesity (BMI of 20 or higher), immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, serious heart conditions, sick cell disease, and Type 2 diabetes.
The CDC said the changes to those at risk of severe COVID-19 illness now covers an estimated 60 percent of the American population. According to new data from the CDC, other conditions might increase a person’s risk of severe illness includes: asthma, high blood pressure, neurologic conditions such as dementia, cerebrovascular disease such as a stroke, and pregnancy.
The latest data from the CDC found among women with lab confirmed covid-19; pregnant women were more likely to go to the ICU and receive ventilator treatment due to COVID-19. The health organization did point out however that as of right now, “it doesn’t appear that pregnancy increases mortality rate.”
The CDC added that they don’t have enough data right now to address whether, or to what amount, COVID-19 causes other pregnancy complications for mothers or children, but they are gathering data and working to isolate any possible effects.
Director Redfield and others at the CDC discussing the ongoing problems with COVID-19, especially with the July 4th holiday coming up said the best advise remains the same as it has during the entire pandemic:
- Social distancing
- Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds
- Staying away from others
- Properly wearing masks when unable to social distance
And for those planning get-togethers or heading out to events for July 4th, the CDC gave the following advice: smaller gatherings are better; maintain at least 6-feet distance in all situations; outdoor gatherings are better; and it’s better to be around people that are wearing face-coverings like masks.
