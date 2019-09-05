ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found strong disparities in pregnancy-related deaths among certain racial and ethnic groups.
According to a report released Thursday, Black, American Indian, and Alaska Native women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.
Not only are these groups more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes, these disparities increase with age and have persisted over time. Women in these racial and ethnic groups who are over the age of 30 are four to five times more likely to die than white women.
To reduce these disparities, the CDC said hospitals and healthcare systems must implement standardized protocols, particularly in facilities that serve disproportionately affected communities. In addition, the CDC said these facilities must address implicit bias in healthcare, which will improve patient-provider interactions, communication and health outcomes.
“These disparities are devastating for families and communities and we must work to eliminate them,” Emily Petersen, M.D., medical officer at CDC's Division of Reproductive Health and lead author of the report said. “There is an urgent need to identify and evaluate the complex factors contributing to these disparities and to design interventions that will reduce preventable pregnancy-related deaths.”
According to the CDC, most pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. Each was associated with several contributing factors, which include access to appropriate and high-quality care, missed or delayed diagnoses, and lack of knowledge among patients and providers around warning signs. Data suggested that most deaths – 60% or more – could have been prevented by addressing these factors.
“There are many complex drivers of maternal mortality. This report shows the critical need to accelerate efforts and to identify the initiatives that will be most effective,” Wanda Barfield, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.A.P., director of the CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health said. “New funds will increase the capacity and stability of Maternal Mortality Review Committees to improve consistency and quality in data collection while ensuring the identification of prevention strategies.”
The CDC defines a pregnancy-related death as the death of a woman during pregnancy or within one year of the end of pregnancy from a pregnancy complication, a chain of events initiated by pregnancy, or the aggravation of an unrelated condition by the physiologic effects of pregnancy.
