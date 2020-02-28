Downtown Atlanta, Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the latest Flu View report on Friday.

According to the Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report, New York City, Puerto Rico along with 43 other states continue to experience high flu activity.

Georgia is among the states ranked highest for visits to health care providers for influenza-like illness. The CDC says it’s not too late to get a flu shot as it is the best prevention against the illness.

