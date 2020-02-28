ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the latest Flu View report on Friday.
According to the Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report, New York City, Puerto Rico along with 43 other states continue to experience high flu activity.
Georgia is among the states ranked highest for visits to health care providers for influenza-like illness. The CDC says it’s not too late to get a flu shot as it is the best prevention against the illness.
The latest CDC #FluView report is out. New York City, Puerto Rico and 43 states continue to experience high #flu activity.— CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) February 28, 2020
Find out if your state is on the list: https://t.co/upgRKTHXEi pic.twitter.com/19tkW0630F
For more information from the CDC click here.
