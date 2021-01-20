The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Wednesday it would be halting residential evictions nationwide through the end of March.
Evictions have been halted by the CDC due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the move is a "protective health measure" and said the pandemic had "triggered a housing affordability crisis that disproportionately affects some communities."
"Despite extensive mitigation efforts, COVID-19 continues to spread in America at a concerning pace," Walensky said. "We must act to get cases down and keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings - like shelters - where COVID-19 can take an even stronger foothold."
The halting of residential evictions was to end on January 31 before the CDC's action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.