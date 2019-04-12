ATLANTA (CBS46) The Atlanta-based CDC has figured out a multi-state outbreak of E.coli has come from eating ground beef. But they have not narrowed it down to a common supplier, distributor or brand.
People who got sick told CDC investigators that they ate ground beef at home and in restaurants.
So far, the CDC is not recommending you avoid ground beef or that retailers stop serving or selling it. But they are reminding everyone that it needs to be cooked thoroughly to kill germs that could cause food borne illnesses like E.coli.
Since the last update on April 9, 13 more cases have been reported. That makes the total 109, including 17 in Georgia. Seventeen people had to be hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
This is the third-largest multistate E.coli outbreak in 20 years.
