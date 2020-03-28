ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As COVID-19 continues to spread like wildfire through New York and the surrounding area, the CDC has stepped forward with a Domestic Travel Advisory.
Effective immediately, the CDC is urging that residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut refrain from non-essential domestic travel for at least 14 days.
The advisory will not apply to employees of more critical industries, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as trucking, public health, financial services, and food distribution/supply. The CDC contends that these industries have a unique responsibility to maintain normal working schedules during this difficult time.
Respective state Governors have full discretion on how to best implement this advisory.
