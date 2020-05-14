ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Georgia continues to reopen, some concerns continue to grow.
“I remained concerned that will send us in the wrong direction,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said.
Mayor Bottoms' major concern was hordes of people crowding public areas and potentially spreading the deadly COVID-19 virus.
“If there is anything to do right now in the city it’s go to the park,” Joey Baybie explained.
Leaving many to wonder just how many people enjoying the outdoors are following the rules posted all over the parks. As the weather warms up and more people scratch the itch to get outside, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new list of do’s and don’ts for visiting parks.
The do’s include: Visit parks close to home, stay 6-feet apart, and play it safe around and in swimming pools.
As for the don’ts, the list includes: Do no visit parks if you are sick, avoid visiting crowded parks, using playgrounds, participating in organized activities or sports.
At Piedmont Park the yellow crime tape meant to keep people off the playground was on the ground and the playground itself was packed.
“I know they’re probably saying they want to close the playground because people are touching stuff a lot, [but] we’re trying not to touch anything,” Drew Cudjoe told CBS46.
“As soon as we get home we’re going to take all the necessary precautions,” Baybie explained.
For restaurant owners deciding when to reopen their business, the CDC also posted guidelines. To safely reopen, restaurants need to promote healthy hygiene practices, develop and implement procedures to check for signs and symptoms among other practices.
