ATLANTA (CBS46) – For the first time since the 1960’s, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a federal quarantine order for all 195 passengers who were repatriated from Wuhan, China to the United States this week. The quarantine order is set for 14 days from when the plane left Wuhan and signals a shift in dealing with the new coronavirus from China.
The CDC’s actions come less than 24 hours after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus a “Public Health Emergency of International Importance.” The disease is already rapidly spreading across China with nearly 7,000 new cases reported in that nation this week. The CDC said not only were the numbers of cases increasing, but also the reported deaths due to the disease in China.
According to the CDC, it is preparing as if the new coronavirus will be a pandemic, but currently don’t believe it will reach that level. Part of the issue with the new coronavirus is that most of the details that could help shape the CDC’s planning remain unknown.
One of the factors that weighed in the decision to issue the quarantine order for the passengers is the possibility of asymptomatic transmission of the disease. In other words, the disease may get transmitted from a person showing no symptoms of the disease. This has been reported in a small study in the New England Journal of Medicine this week.
Complicating the possibility of asymptomatic transmission is the test the CDC has for the new coronavirus only identifies the virus when people are symptomatic. Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC said they don’t know the “accuracy when someone is not yet sick.” The current test looks in the nose of a symptomatic person, but the CDC said someone “asymptomatically holding the disease could pass the test.”
Dr. Messonnier emphasized to reporters, “We do not believe a negative result on this test that this person is out of danger from this disease or communicating it to someone else.”
The World Health Organization is planning to send a team to Wuhan, China to investigate the disease as it continues to spread. This will help the CDC gather more information about the origins of the disease and the mortality rate. The CDC said reports from China indicate there is “significant fatality” with the new disease but calculating an exact mortality rate has not been possible until more information from China can be gathered.
When asked if there would be any action taken on commercial flights entering the United States from China, CDC officials said they are still evaluating whether to take any action. The CDC reiterated that the disease is not spreading in U.S. communities and it is not recommending facemasks or other protections for the general public.
The last time a federal quarantine order was issued was in the 1960’s regarding a small number of smallpox cases.
