ATLANTA (CBS46) – As problems with vaping and e-cigarettes continue to climb, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned users to not buy e-cigarettes on the street or modify the products in any way. The CDC also advised multiple groups to not use e-cigarettes at all.
According to the CDC, “e-cigarette products should not be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, as well as adults who do not currently use tobacco products.” The CDC said if you do use e-cigarettes to monitor yourself for symptoms like shortness of breath, cough, or chest pain and if experienced, seek medical attention.
The recommendations came in a CDC Health Advisory released Friday. The move comes after 215 possible cases of an unidentified pulmonary disease have been reported among e-cigarette users. The CDC said one Illinois patient died from a severe pulmonary disease and had a history of recent e-cigarette usage.
According to the CDC health advisory, an exact number isn’t known, but “many patients have reported using e-cigarettes containing cannabinoid products such as THC or CBD.
The CDC said it is currently conducting epidemiological investigations across multiple states to gain a better understanding of the disease, it’s causes, etc.
- Click here to read the full bulletin from the CDC.
