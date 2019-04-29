ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to update the public Monday on the latest details surrounding the recent spike in measles cases. The update comes as the CDC kicks off National Infant Immunization Week.
The CDC’s director, Dr. Robert Redfield, issued a statement Monday talking about how important it is to vaccinate children and how important it is to fight the misinformation about vaccines that has emerged in recent years.
“More than 94% of parents vaccinate their children to protect them from the harmful effects of measles and other vaccine- preventable diseases. CDC is working to reach the small percentage of vaccine-hesitant individuals so they too understand the importance of vaccines. It is imperative that we correct misinformation and reassure fearful parents so they protect their children from illnesses with long-lasting health impacts. Roughly 1.3 percent, or 100,000 children, in this country under the age of two have not been vaccinated making them vulnerable to the current measles outbreak. I call upon healthcare providers to encourage parents, and expectant parents, to vaccinate their children for their own protection and to avoid the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases within their families and communities. We must join together as a Nation to once again eliminate measles and prevent future disease outbreaks.”
The latest numbers updated by the CDC as of April 19 showed 626 individual cases of measles in 22 states. It’s the second greatest number of measles cases in a single year reported in the U.S. since the disease was declared eradicated in 2000, behind only 2014. Georgia is among the states reporting measles cases in the latest outbreak.
