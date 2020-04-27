ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began knocking on doors in Fulton and DeKalb counties Tuesday for a one-week program aimed at figuring out just how widespread the novel coronavirus is in metro Atlanta.
"This is incredibly important information that we’re collecting as part of this survey," said Jacqueline Tate, head of the CDC's field epidemiology team. "This will be a venous blood draw, so we will be drawing from a person’s vein."
Tate said antibody testing, also known as sersorvey, will inform health officials of future strategies to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as help identify risk factors identified with COVID-19.
The tests will be administered by teams of epidemiologists and phlebotomists sent out to randomly selected homes throughout Fulton and DeKalb counties. The Georgia Department of Public Health is also participating in the survey.
The team will take a sample of blood to test for antibodies, explained Tate. They will also interview the person in order to collect information such as whether they’ve had symptoms in the past, whether they received medical care, and whether the person has any underlying risk factors.
These test can tell if a person has been infected in the past, but it will not determine if a person is currently infected with COVID-19.
”We want to reassure everybody that all the data will be kept anonymous, the CDC teams will be identifiable by their CDC vests and badges, and they will have an official letter from the CDC and Georgia Department of Health describing the survey,” Tate said.
Tate noted the survey is voluntary, but encourages people to participate because it will provide valuable information and a holistic picture of the virus in the community.
This test will be administered from April 28 to May 4.
