ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the new Chinese coronavirus likely had its origins in bats but is now spreading person to person the same way influenza spread.
Experts at the CDC said the virus is spreading mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, like flu. The new virus, 2019-nCoV, is a “betacoronavirus” similar to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Initially, Chinese officials reported the firs patients had a link to a large seafood and live animal market, which indicated animal-to-person spread. It was later the virus started spreading person-to-person.
2019-nCoV has so far been most dangerous for elderly patients and those with compromised immune systems. The symptoms are similar to many other respiratory illnesses, so the CDC said it’s important to talk to your healthcare provider about any possible exposure you may have had to people returning from China if you develop fever and respiratory problems.
The new coronavirus from China has spread around the globe with confirmed cases from China to Australia to the United State and Canada. A full list of countries that have confirmed cases of the virus can be found below.
Confirmed cases:
- China
- Hong Kong
- Macau
- Taiwan
- Australia
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Nepal
- Philippines
- Russia
- Sri Lanka
- Singapore
- Sweden
- Thailand
- The Republic of Korea
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Vietnam
Click here for more information about the coronavirus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.