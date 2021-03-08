As the CDC offered official guidance for those who are fully vaccinated, some companies and venues are already preparing to resume events along with a new vaccine tracking tool to help.
Jeremy Duvall has been in his home since COVID hit. He says two great things came from it, his wife gave birth and this new idea was born too.
It's called Well Entry, an app that's being used for vaccine tracking. Companies and organizations from Atlanta to Los Angeles have acquired the service from Duvall. The groups will use the tool to screen people for re-openings and a return to mass events.
"To provide a really simple and easy way for folks to get into where they need to go, be it work, be it an event, be it their school, be it whatever." Adding, "So that we can track information and keep folks safe."
The Well Entry app developers say concerts and venues plan to implement this screening step-- before you arrive to an event or workplace, you'd complete a questionnaire about your vaccination status. Some places may require a certain answer or agreement (like wearing a mask) for those seeking entry.
Duvall found, even beyond events, officials are looking to this tool for everyday safety like screening teachers who return to classrooms or relatives wanting to enter a nursing home to visit a loved one.
The developers believe the vaccine tracker system is the future, at least the short term one. Duvall says agencies are looking to use the app from six months to a year.
"Provide opportunity to people, to try and give folks the ability to go into work and continue to function." Duvall continued, "continue to provide for their families."
The CDC announced on Monday those fully vaccinated can gather but in small to medium groups, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky advised and to still avoid large gatherings.
So despite the vaccine tracking, health leaders urge caution as they anticipate more events.
"Over 90 percent of the population is still not vaccinated," Walensky confirmed in a press briefing. "It is our responsibility to protect those unvaccinated and vulnerable."
Well Entry says the vaccine tracking tool works on an anonymous level. Duvall explained when your vaccine status is documented, it's done in a way where a supervisor or an official can note the information but your name and your specific screening information is not on a public database.
Duvall adds it is likely we will see vaccine screening steps become more common for events in the coming months.
