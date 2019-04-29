ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A measles outbreak is growing to alarming numbers across the United States, and Georgia is not immune.
Two different families, not related or connected, now have the measles in metro Atlanta, according to the Georgia Department of Health. Over the weekend, three cases were confirmed in one family.
Neither of the three people from either family was vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there are 704 confirmed cases of measles based on the last count taken Friday. Most of the cases are in California, New York City and New York state.
“This is the largest number of measles cases in a single year for the past 25 years, so it's very concerning,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, a vaccine expert at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
She said the cases are spreading from people who are not vaccinated and become exposed to the measles while out of the country.
On Monday, doctors from the CDC met at the the 68th Annual Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Conference in downtown Atlanta.
Doctors with the CDC say this 2019 outbreak is primarily the result of a few large outbreaks in under-vaccinated communities. They recommended that infants get vaccinated before they travel internationally.
“With summer months coming up and people traveling, Americans need to know that measles is circulating in many parts of the world and they need to make sure they are protected before they travel,” Messonnier told CBS46.
The CDC recommends for children who are traveling that infants, six months to 11 months old get one dose of the MMR vaccine. Children, 12 months and older should receive two doses, 28 days apart before travel.
Unvaccinated adolescents and adults or adults who have never had measles should get two doses of the MMR, 28 days apart.
Most Americans are in the clear, but there is a small group of people who may have gotten a weaker version of the vaccine decades ago.
“Between 1957 and 1963, there were about one million people who got a different measles vaccine that was less effective than the measles vaccine that we generally recommend,” Messonnier told CBS46. “Those individuals may be at higher risk, but they need to talk to their healthcare provider,” she added.
While revaccinating does not hurt, doctors say talking to your doctor is the best course of action.
As for advocates of the anti-vaccination movement, doctors argue the cause is contributing to the dangerous outbreak.
“Parents have access to lots of information about vaccinations these days and unfortunately, some of that information is just untrue,” Messonnier said. “I understand why parents are concerned about vaccines, parents should know that measles vaccines have been incredibly well-researched. Large scientific studies, multiple review organizations have all concluded the same thing. The measles vaccination does not cause autism,” she said.
Most of the people infected with measles have been younger than 18. The CDC reports that 9 percent have been hospitalized and 3 percent have had pneumonia. The measles are highly contagious and an infected person can make other people sick 4 days before they get a visible rash.
The CDC says two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97 percent effective at preventing measles. One dose is 93 percent effective.
“It's never too late to get a measles vaccine,” Messonnier said.
