ATLANTA (CBS46) – While most of the focus of health professionals during the pandemic has been on fighting COVID-19, another serious crisis continues to build just under the surface, mental health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study Friday that showed during late June, 40 percent of Americans reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse. Breaking the numbers down further, researchers found 31 percent dealt with anxiety/depression symptoms, 26 percent reported trauma/stressor-related disorder symptoms, 13 percent started or increased substance abuse, and 11 percent seriously considered suicide.
“Mental health conditions are disproportionately affecting specific populations, especially young adults, Hispanic persons, Black persons, essential workers, unpaid caregivers for adults, and those receiving treatment for preexisting psychiatric conditions,” the authors wrote in the study.
Researchers found the percentage of those who responded to their survey and considered suicide was significantly higher among adults 18-24 (25.5 percent), minority racial/ethnic groups (18.6 percent), non-Hispanic Black respondents (15.1 percent), self-reported unpaid caregivers for adults (30.7 percent), and essential workers (21.7 percent).
Researchers conducting the study found at least one mental or behavioral health symptom reported by more than half of respondents who were:
- 18-24 (74.9 percent)
- 25-44 (51.9 percent)
- Hispanic (52.1 percent)
- Hold less than a high school diploma (66.2 percent)
- Essential Workers (54 percent)
