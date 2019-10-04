ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new numbers Friday that showed more than 1,200 cases of measles were reported between January 1 and October 10 in the United States.
The CDC said this was the greatest number of U.S. measles cases reported in one year since 1992. The cases were reported in 31 states and New York City with the median age of measles patients being six-years-old.
Breaking the numbers down further, 31 percent of the cases were children aged 1-4 years; 27 percent were school-aged children between the ages of 5 and 17. The CDC said 29 percent of the cases were adults over the age of 18.
Among all the measles patients this year, 89 percent were unvaccinated, or their vaccination status was unknown. Eighty-six percent of the cases were associated with under immunized, close-knit communities.
