ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The CDC released new guidance to retailers on COVID-19 policies. Precautions like masks and social distancing re a divisive topic across the United States and in Georgia.
The hope is to limit violence towards workers that can happen when businesses try to enforce COVID restrictions.
“Some people think they shouldn’t wear a mask,” Patrice Hull said. “Some people don’t want to. I personally want to wear a mask.”
Hull is the owner of Stuff We Wanna Wear Custom T’s and Apparel in Little Five Points. The rules are clearly spelled out at her shop.
“It’s called Stuff We Wanna Say, not stuff we wanna hear,” Hull said. “So if you want to come in, you have to wear a mask.”
Still despite the numerous signs telling customers masks are required and no more than two shoppers inside at a time, there’s been some push back.
“I have has some confrontation with people that don’t want to wear a mask,” Hull said. “I just let them know it’s for both of our safety.”
The CDC says if a customer does become violent or makes threats, don’t argue with them and don’t try to force them to follow COVID prevention policies.
“[Customers] can be a little argumentative and say ‘this is a hoax’,” Hull said. “I just try to reason with them if I can.”
Last month Walmart, CVS and Home Depot all announced they would still serve customers who refuse to wear masks.
