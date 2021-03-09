This week, the CDC released new guidelines for vaccinated Americans, and those guidelines are leaving some Americans who are eager to hit the skies a bit surprised.
While the CDC now says it's OK for vaccinated Americans to gather in small groups, when it comes air travel, the agency says that should still be avoided.
“The vaccine is only 94%, or 95% effective and so that 5% could still be shedding disease or contracting,” Jo Lamore explained.
While some are surprised by the new guidelines, the airlines are down right upset. Industry group Airlines for America said being on board a flight poses a minimal risk of infection due to heavily filtered air and mask mandates.
“It’s their business, so you can’t fault the airlines for wanting people to fly and convincing them that is perfectly fine, but then again are they going to take liability if someone catches the virus on the plane,” Lamore asked.
Lamore said she’s willing to get on a plane when she absolutely has to, but she’s protecting herself at all cost.
“I see so many people that have the mask under their nose and I’m just like umm.. and they just give me a dirty look and walk away,” Lamore told CBS46 News.
As this battle brews between the CDC and the airlines, travelers CBS46 News spoke to today say the only way we are surviving this pandemic is together.
“I’ll ask both sides to consider everybody, to consider each and everyone’s opinion because we’re all one family,” Ron Peregz said.
