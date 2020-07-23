ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With the school year drawing near, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for schools and parents to keep children safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Death rates among school-aged children are much lower than among adults, says the CDC.
Though several school districts around the metro have announced delayed start dates and online learning, there are still parents who plan to send their child to school for in-person lessons. Parents with children who have learning disadvantages have openly expressed concerns of keeping up with the curriculum with distance learning.
"The lack of in-person educational options disproportionately harms low-income and minority children and those living with disabilities. These students are far less likely to have access to private instruction and care and far more likely to rely on key school-supported resources like food programs, special education services, counseling, and after-school programs to meet basic developmental needs," reads the CDC site.
Preparing for the Return to School
The CDC's latest guidelines for administrators and parents to encourage preventative measures such as social distancing, hand washing, and the use of face coverings.
Other measures include:
- Maintain healthy environments (e.g., cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces).
- Make decisions that take into account the level of community transmission.
- Repurpose unused or underutilized school (or community) spaces to increase classroom space and facilitate social distancing, including outside spaces, where feasible;
- Develop a proactive plan for when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
- Develop a plan with state and local health department to conduct case tracing in the event of a positive case.
Planning for In-person Class
The CDC has issued checklists for parents who plan to send their children to school, whether it be full-time or in a hybrid setting.
Some of the items on the checklist include:
- Identify your school point person(s) to contact if your child gets sick.
- Be familiar with local COVID-19 testing sites in the event you or your child develops symptoms.
- Be familiar with how your school will make water available during the day.
- Talk to your child about precautions to take at school.
Click here to access the CDC's 'Decision-Making Tool for Parents and Guardians'.
For more information regarding CDC recommendations on screening children for symptoms, COVID-19 testing in schools, guidance for childcare programs, and more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.