ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines to assist K-12 schools with the re-opening process when the time comes.
These guidelines were developed in order to let schools, in collaboration with state and local health officials, determine how to implement procedures based on their unique needs.
In an effort to protect students, teachers, administrators, and staff, the CDC recommends schools take into account the affects number of interactions and length of interactions has upon infection risk:
- Virtual settings provide the lowest risk.
- Smaller, in-person classroom settings provide more risk as students are grouped together with teachers for longer periods. Recommendations include maintaining 6-feet social distancing between students, avoiding sharing objects, and consideration of staggered or hybrid virtual/in-person schedules.
- The highest risk comes into play when classrooms return to pre-coronavirus standards, with full size classes and no social distancing.
School systems should work to promote behaviors and standards that minimize the risk of infection:
- Encouraging sick students and employees to remain home, including those who may have had recent, close contact with COVID-19.
- Promote handwashing of at least 20 seconds, and encourage all to use tissues to cover their face when sneezing or coughing. Of course, hands should be washed again after sneezing or coughing.
- Recommend that students and staff wear cloth face coverings when feasible. This is more difficult for longer periods, especially with younger students, but should be done when social distancing is difficult, at minimum. Children under 2 years-old should not wear face coverings, nor should those with breathing issues or lack of consciousness.
- Schools should provide adequate cleaning and hygienic supplies such as soap, hand sanitizer, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, cloth face masks, etc.
- Signs are recommended in high-visibility locations such as building entries and restrooms to promote ways in which spread can be stopped or slowed. Broadcasting announcements via school PA systems or sending out messages to families and staff are also viable options to promote safety standards.
- Ventilation and water systems should be cleaned and sanitized regularly.
- Communal spaces should be cleaned regularly, with use staggered when feasible.
- Continue social distancing, be it through spacing of tables and desks or with physical barriers such as plastic screens.
- Schools should continue to properly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, or at least scheduled routinely, to prevent infection, while limiting the use of shared supplies and objects.
The CDC was careful to point out that these recommendations do not supersede or replace state, local, or other current regulations affecting schools.
