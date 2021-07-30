ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- New data from the CDC shows the Delta variant of the Coronavirus is more contagious than previously thought.
CBS46 confirmed a Washington Post report of an internal CDC document which says the new strain of the virus may spread as quickly and easily as chicken pox.
Dr. Felipe Lobelo is an epidemiologist who once worked for the CDC. He said breakthrough cases are to be expected for those already vaccinated.
“There is a possibility that you can acquire the virus and transmit the virus even if you’re vaccinated and that’s why it’s imperative that we go back to wearing masks particularly in areas where there is large transmission rates,” Lobelo said
CBS46 obtained the CDC documents which states that health officials must publicly "acknowledge the war has changed." it argues the agency has struggled to persuade the public to embrace vaccination and preventative measures such as mask-wearing.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky referenced the report during an interview with CBS this week.
“New data that we've seen just in the last several days, but we've corroborated several times is that If you are vaccinated and you are one of those rare breakthrough infections, you actually have the capacity to pass it to somebody else,” Walensky said.
The post reports that the CDC Director privately briefed lawmakers about the contents of the report this week...and the new data prompted the new CDC mask guidelines. Could another national shutdown be looming? CBS46 asked White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz.
“164 million Americans have already been vaccinated so we have made tremendous progress. We are not going to turn back the clock. There will be no shutdowns,” Munoz said.
The CDC acknowledged that their messaging has not been consistent. They told CBS46 they realize how frustrating that is for the public, but as data changes, so will guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.