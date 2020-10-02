ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday of a new syndrome in adults who have, or had, COVID-19 that is similar to the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children that appeared during the pandemic in Europe and the United States.
The CDC previously said MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children) can show inflammation of different body parts including the: heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. The symptoms of MIS-C can include fever and others like abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. This research now said an MIS-A for adults may be on the horizon.
According to the CDC, the findings of the report showed that adult patients of all ages with current or previous COVID-19 infections can, “develop a hyperinflammatory syndrome resembling MIS-C.” Further, only half of the patients who developed what the authors called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults (MIS-A), had any documented respiratory symptoms from COVID-19 before the onset of MIS-A.
Still, cases reported to the CDC and published in other reports that identified symptoms of what the authors said is MIS-A usually "required intensive care and can have fatal outcomes."
The authors said 30 percent of adult cases investigated and 45 percent of MIS-C cases had negative PCR COVID-19 test, but positive antibody tests. This led researchers to hypothesize that MIS-A and MIS-C may “represent postinfectious processes.” Still, this was not confirmed by the research.
The CDC report said doctors and hospitals should consider MIS-A in adults that show signs and symptoms of the “working MIS-A case definition.” Researchers said the symptoms in adults are similar to those in children who suffer from the syndrome. They added that antibody testing for COVID-19 may be needed to confirm prior COVID-19 infection in patients showing signs of the syndrome, but who aren’t currently infected.
