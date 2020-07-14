ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When it comes to the widespread coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants the public to know one thing: "We are not defenseless against COVID-19."
As of Tuesday evening, the virus has resulted in 123,963 confirmed cases, 13,685 hospitalizations, and 3,054 deaths.
And although some states continue to see spikes in COVID-19, many, including Georgia, have reopened with social distancing and mask guidelines in place. Locally, cities such as Atlanta, East Point, Doraville, Savannah, Brookhaven, Athens have each issued mask mandates.
According to the CDC, evidence suggest face coverings are a vital part in flattening the curve.
“Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield.
