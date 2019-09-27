ATLANTA (CBS46) – THC products used in vaping could be one of the culprits behind the outbreak of lung problems related to e-cigarettes/vaping, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.
According to the CDC, most of those in the outbreak (77 percent) reported using THC-containing products or both THC-containing products and nicotine-containing products. Still, while this could play a role, the CDC said the exact cause of the outbreak of lung injuries “remains unknown at this time.”
The CDC’s national-level report, data about substances used in e-cigarettes, or vaping, products were self-reported by 514 patients. Of the patients who reported what products they used: about 77% reported using THC-containing products, with or without nicotine-containing products; 36% reported exclusive use of THC-containing products; and 16% reported exclusive use of nicotine-containing products.
Based on the initial findings, the CDC continues to recommend people consider refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products, especially those containing THC.
As of September 24, 805 confirmed and probable cases of lung injury related to e-cigarette usage, or vaping, have been reported to the CDC by 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A total of 12 deaths in 10 states have also been reported due to lung problems related to vaping.
