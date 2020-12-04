In new guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, universal mask usage is now recommended for any time you are out of your home. The move comes as the CDC and local leaders try to halt the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in the United States.
“With colder weather, more time spent indoors, the ongoing U.S. holiday season, and silent spread of disease, with approximately 50 percent of transmission from asymptomatic persons, the United States has entered a phase of high-level transmission where a multipronged approach to implementing all evidence-based public health strategies at both the individual and community levels is essential,” the CDC wrote in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
“Compelling evidence now supports the benefits of cloth face masks for both source control (to protect others)” the report said, “and to a lesser extent, protection of the wearer.”
The CDC indicated mask usage was most important in indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. The agency also said people should wear face masks in the home when, “a member of the household is infected or has had recent potential COVID-19 exposure (e.g., known close contact or potential exposure related to occupation, crowded public settings, travel, or nonhousehold members in your house.”
According to the CDC, there are multiple “recommended public health strategies” needed to slow down COVID-19 including:
- Universal use of face masks
- Physical distancing and limiting contacts
- Avoid nonessential indoor spaces and crowded outdoor settings
- Increased testing, diagnosis, and isolation
- Prompt case investigation and contact tracing to identify, quarantine, and test close contacts
- Safeguarding persons most at risk for severe illness or death
- Protecting essential workers
- Postponing travel
- Increased room air ventilation, enhanced hand hygiene, and cleaning and disinfection
- Widespread availability and coverage with effective vaccines
“The U.S. health care system is being stressed by COVID-19, with multiple jurisdictions establishing expanded or alternative treatment settings,” CDC researchers wrote. “Continuing mitigation efforts will be essential to preserve capacity for adequate treatment of persons with COVID-19 and other urgent health conditions, and to protect essential and preventive services that are not amenable to telehealth.”
