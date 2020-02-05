ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As the world continues to focus attention on China over the new coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday no new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States. That leaves the current U.S. count of cases at 11.
The agency said it is preparing to ship 200 coronavirus testing kits to laboratories across the U.S. An additional 200 will also be sent to international laboratories.
More cases of the virus in the U.S. are anticipated as evacuated travelers from China return, the CDC said. Four planes are scheduled to land at US military bases where passengers will face an immediate 14-day quarantine. The locations are Travis Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, CA, Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, and Eppley Airfield in Omaha, NE.
Upon arrival, CDC officials will conduct a health assessment of each passenger. Medical care will be available at the first onset of symptoms. CDC currently has 800-employees working on the containment of the coronavirus.
