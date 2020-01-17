ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Customs and Border Protection said Friday both agencies implemented enhanced health screenings at three major U.S. airports for the new coronavirus that started in China and has spread to Thailand and Japan.
The screening will focus on travelers who are on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan, China. The screening will take place at San Francisco International Airport, JFK International Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport. As part of the enhanced screening for symptoms, the CDC will send 100 staffers to work at the three airports.
“Investigations into this novel coronavirus are ongoing and we are monitoring and responding to this evolving situation,” said Martin Cetron, M.D., Director of the CDC’s Division of Global Migration and Quarantine.
Coronavirus’ are a large family of viruses that primarily circulate among animals, including camels, cats, and bats. But, some diseases like Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, SARS, are caused by coronaviruses. Researchers say the new coronavirus from China is not MERS or SARS.
The CDC said it continues to investigate the source of the outbreak and the potential spread through person-to-person or animal-to-person transmission. Less than a week ago, the CDC updated a Level 1 Travel Health Notice, practice usual precautions, for travelers to Wuhan City. The CDC also said it was updating a health alert for health care professionals and public health partners in the coming days.
Chinese officials said most of the patients infected by the new coronavirus had exposure to a large market where live animals were present. The CDC said this suggests the virus jumped species to infect people. No cases of health care workers contracting the virus from those they were caring for have been reported. However, the CDC did say there are indications of some limited person-to-person transmission may have happened.
