ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Going out to eat just got a little bit riskier according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A new report shows adults who tested positive for COVID-19 were twice as likely than those who tested negative to have gone to a restaurant before getting sick.
Fellowship Cigar Lounge Executive Chef Bernard Weston Jr says the journey for local restaurants amid the pandemic has not been an easy one.
“There’s a lot of restaurants that are going to go under, and they’re going to disappear off the map if we don’t kind of work something out,” Chef Weston explains.
Organizations like the Georgia Restaurant Association and events like Black Restaurant Week used to help restaurants stay afloat during uncertain times.
“It’s definitely a little scary thinking about it but I think where there’s a will there’s a way,” says Chef Weston.
With health and safety coming first, the restaurant maintains temperature checks, paperless menus, and sanitation stations.
“Like I said, it is going to be cold soon so it’s not logical for everybody to be outside, not with corona[virus] and flu going around,” Chef Weston Said.
Delisa Jones says this new report from the CDC won’t stop her from trying out new restaurants.
“At first for the first three months of the pandemic I wasn’t going anywhere at all, but I’m not going to just not live my life and not go out to eat and everything. I just have to try to be safe and pray to God that I’m okay,” Delisa explains.
Whether your order is delivery, dine-in or dining outside, Chef Wetson says it is important businesses remain open to the option of change.
“With change it might not be your ideal situation but it’s what’s best for your business in the world.”
