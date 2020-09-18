ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the third time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is switching it up its guidance on coronavirus testing.
“It’s just a lot of changes that make me confused and not understanding what’s really going on,” says local B. Love.
The CDC is specifically reversing its testing guidance for those who have had close contact to someone with COVID-19. In August, the CDC said it was not necessary to get tested if you were not showing symptoms.
Now, again the CDC is advising those exposed to get tested.
“The younger crowd, they can’t wait to say oh I don’t have to get tested so they’re going to go out and everything. The older generation is going to be like, well no I think we still need to make sure we are okay, that we don’t have that virus because it’s real,” Love added.
Reports say the previous guidance saying no testing was necessary came from the Department of Health and Human Services and was posted to the CDC website in error.
CNN reported the pandemic's leading health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci had no chance to weigh in on the advice. He was undergoing surgery in August when the recommendation went public.
Local Natalie Cheney says she is frustrated because of the politicization of a healthcare crisis.
“The population wants to hear from the experts the scientist and the public health researchers but what we’re hearing is that their voices are being silenced,” Cheney explained.
Cheney says it is simple: when it comes to your health use some common sense.
“If you come in to contact with someone who test positive for COVID it makes logical sense for you to get a test and continue with the contact tracing from there to keep the community safe.”
