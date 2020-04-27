ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is starting some of its own antibody testing, which means some metro Atlanta residents may soon get a knock at the door.
Jacqueline Tate, lead of the field epidemiology team, said, “What we are trying to do in Georgia is determine how widespread the virus is within the community.”
Tate said antibody testing, also known as sersurvey, will inform health officials of future strategies to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as help identify risk factors identified with infection.
The tests will be administered by teams of epidemiologist and phlebotomist sent out to home throughout Fulton and DeKalb Counties.
“The team will visit these households and they will take a sample of blood to test for antibodies. They will also do an interview of the person in order to collect information such as whether or not they’ve had symptoms in the past, did they take medical care, were there any other underlining risk factors that they may have had," explained Tate.
These test can tell how many people have been infected in the past but it will not determine if a person is currently infected with COVID-19.
”We want to reassure everybody that all the data will be kept anonymous, the CDC teams will be identifiable by their CDC vests and badges. And they will have an official letter from the CDC and Georgia Department of Health describing the survey.”
Tate noted the survey is voluntary, but encourages people to participate because it will provide valuable information and a holistic picture of the virus in the community.
This test will be administered from April 28 to May 4.
