ATLANTA (CBS46) -- New CDC guidance allows fully vaccinated people to go maskless both indoors and outdoors, but some metro Atlanta businesses say their COVID policies will not be changing anytime soon.
"The choice is yours, you all made this possible," President Joe Biden said in a Thursday briefing.
"Now let's finish the work of beating this virus and get everything back to normal."
Mask up or vax up, Biden explained there is no in-between after calling the CDC's announcement a 'great' milestone.
"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing things you stopped doing because of the pandemic." The CDC Director Rochelle Walensky noted the change comes as there are fewer covid cases and hospitalizations, greater access to doses, plus expanded eligibility to include kids as young as 12.
The CDC guidance outlines no more masks indoors and outdoors for those fully vaccinated. Exceptions include public transportation like buses and planes. Despite the change, Comet Pub & Lanes won't be letting its guard down, or signs rather, for now. Across the Decatur bowling alley, signage shows masks are still required. Owner Uri Wurtzel told CBS46, when customers first enter or when they walk around the alley, their masks must be on. Additionally, the location will still require social distancing, blocking off every other bowling lane.
Dozens of metro Atlanta shop owners say they feel the same. It's why Wurtzel wants patrons to have patience with people in the hospitality industry as the world begins to reopen.
"When they do ask you ask you to wear that mask, you may feel like you don't need to, but it's for the safety and comfort of everybody and it's a small sacrifice to make."
Public health expert Johnathan Bakarti applauds the message, adding with only one-third of Americans fully vaccinated, business owners cannot discern who should or should not have face coverings.
"Taking these policies off too early, if it is too early, can endanger the people who are not vaccinated."
Health leaders hope the new guidance offers more of an incentive for more families to take a shot at normalcy.
