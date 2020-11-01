ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Center for Disease Control has updated its guidelines on voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an updated statement on the CDC’s website, "voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine.”
On Friday, Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced both the governor and his wife, Marty Kemp, are quarantining after a person who they were recently with tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from Governor Kemp said both he and his wife tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.
The updated guidance from the CDC will permit Governor and Marty Kemp to vote in Tuesday’s election.
The CDC noted voters who are sick or in quarantine “should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters.”
Steps the CDC recommend for people who may head to the poll while they are sick include wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and washing their hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting.
Additionally, voters who are sick or in quarantine should let poll workers know they are sick or in quarantine when they arrive at a polling location.
Prior to heading to the polls, the CDC is encouraging voters to check their voter registration status and poll location at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
The CDC released the following statement:
As CDC understands the situation with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, he was exposed to someone confirmed with COVID-19 and he has tested negative. Gov. Kemp would be able to vote in person while wearing a mask, and maintaining at least 6 feet between election workers and other voters, and washing or sanitizing his hands before and after voting. We also recommend that Gov. Kemp let poll workers know that he is in quarantine when he arrives at the polling location. Following these prevention steps would help to ensure he could cast his ballot while protecting others at the polling location.
