CDC vs. White House in search for missing COVID email

A controversial order from administration officials to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is missing. Was it erased to conceal political interference, or merely ignored?
Evidence from children infected at a Georgia summer camp is at the heart of the fight. The story begins over the summer with a YMCA camp at Lake Burton in North Georgia. Almost half the campers and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Weeks later, the CDC’s weekly morbidity and mortality report used those cases and others involving children to summarize COVID in under 18-year-olds with this sentence: Children are at risk for severe COVID-19.
A Trump Administration official was infuriated with an early copy of the report, and fired off a four-page email to CDC Director Robert Redfield. He said the data reporting had to stop.
"Nothing to go out unless I read and agree," said Paul Alexander, Ph.D., complaining that the results would “make the nation run and dig a hole and climb inside with their children for 10 years."
Now the email has disappeared amid reports from the editor of the weekly report that Director Redfield ordered it to be erased. It’s a Federal crime to destroy public records. Redfield says he told his staff to ignore the email.
The CDC’s advice to parents worried about children becoming infected still includes a similar warning: Some children can get severely ill from COVID-19. They might require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe. In rare cases, they might die.
The would-be censor of the weekly report, Paul Alexander, who wrote the missing email is gone now. So is his boss, Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo.
A new CDC director arrives with the new president in January.
