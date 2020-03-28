ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning to the nation that using chloroquine phosphate without a prescription and supervision of a healthcare provider can cause "serious health consequences."
The CDC said doctors and other public health officials, "should discourage the public from misusing non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate (a chemical used in home aquariums) and further "advise patients and the public that "chloroquine, and the related compound hydroxychloroquine, should be used only under the supervision of a healthcare provider as prescribed medications."
The warning came after news reports earlier this week that two people had ingested non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate, typically used for aquariums and available for purchase at stores and websites. One of those people died, the other survived after a critical illness and told doctors they took it to avoid getting COVID-19.
The CDC health advisory comes after President Donald Trump has repeatedly mentioned the compound as a treatment or possible treatment for COVID-19. Trump's attorney tweeted Saturday information touting 100% efficacy of chloroquine against COVID-19, but his tweet was deleted by Twitter for being misleading/false.
The CDC reiterated there are "no routinely available pharmaceutical products that are FDA-approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19." Prescription chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate are only approved by the FDA to treat conditions like malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. They are being studied and being evaluated for treatment of COVID-19.
The CDC gave these recommendations for the public:
- Do not ingest aquarium use products or any other chemicals that contain chloroquine phosphate. These chemicals are not intended for human consumption and can lead to serious health consequences, including death.
- Medications like chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate should be taken only when prescribed by and under the supervision of your healthcare provider and always according to the instructions provided.
- Seek immediate medical attention if you are experiencing any unexpected symptoms after taking chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine by contacting your healthcare provider or your poison center (1-800-222-1222).
