Georgia is still in the yellow coronavirus threat level, which means the state is steadily seeing an increase in new cases.
"We are seeing an uptick over the past five to seven days. But when we look at the overall trajectory of the entire United States, every state is trending up now," said Dr. Chirag Patel, Medical Director of Population Health at WellStar Health System.
Data from John Hopkins University shows the country's seven-day average of new daily cases was 119,238 on Monday, which is three times higher than the mid-September average. Experts at the Center for Infectious Disease Research say that average could jump to 200,000 in the weeks ahead, and new weekly cases in nursing homes nationwide grew 44% the week of October 18th.
"Everybody is calling for a renewed energy and enthusiasm right now around social distancing. This is a very critical time period," said Dr. Patel.
The Georgia Health Department drafted a 56-page Covid-19 vaccination plan and sent it to the CDC in Mid-October which outlined a state rollout strategy. The state's approach would prioritize healthcare workers, followed by school and childcare staff and then other high risks jobs like grocery clerks and truck drivers.
As far as reaction to the White House possibly asking state governors to mandate masks in upcoming months, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CBS46, "Masks save lives. President-elect Biden has already announced science-based plans to combat the virus and future health threats, and he has my full support to ensure Atlanta and Georgia are doing our part to protect our communities."
CBS46 asked the same question to Governor Brian Kemp's office for two days in a row but did not hear back.
