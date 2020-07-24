ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than a third of COVID-19 patients said they had not returned to their normal health up to three weeks after testing positive.
The study, released in the CDC's weekly Morbidty and Mortality Weekly Report, found that among the nearly 300 respondents, 94 percent reported symptoms at the time of testing. Among the symptomatic patients, 26 percent among those aged 18-34 reported not returning to full health in 2-3 weeks, along with 32 percent among those aged 35-49, and 47 percent among those 50 and older.
"These findings indicate that COVID-19 can result in prolonged illness even among persons with milder outpatient illness, including young adults," the study's authors wrote. "Effective public health messaging targeting these groups is warranted."
For comparison purposes, the CDC said over 90 percent of outpatients with influenza recover within approximately two weeks of having a positive test result.
The CDC also said in this study, researchers "did not find an association between race/ehtnicity and return to usual health, although the modest number of respondents might have limited our ability to detect associations." Additionally, "the finding of an association between chronic psychiatric conditions and delayed return to health requires further evaluation."
Overall, the researchers said, "Non-hospitalized COVID-19 illness can result in prolonged illness and persistent symptoms, even in young adults and persons with no or few chronic underlying medical conditions."
