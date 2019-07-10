ATLANTA (CBS46) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the public Tuesday that the polio-like disease that struck more than 230 children last year could make a comeback at the end of summer and into the fall.
The disease is called acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM. The disease was first identified by the CDC in 2014 after reports of limb weakness in previously healthy children during an outbreak of a severe respiratory disease caused by an enterovirus. AFM produces symptoms similar to those of polio
According to the CDC, 2018 saw the highest number of cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) with 233 confirmed cases reported in 41 states and another 26 probable cases reported. The CDC said the media age for patients with confirmed AFM was roughly five-years-old.
While the CDC did warn doctors to be on the lookout for the disease, it also reported that since 2014, nationwide outbreaks of the disease have occurred every 2 years. However, the CDC said the reason behind the biennial appearance of the disease is still under investigation.
The CDC ended its Vital Signs report on AFM saying, “Improving the understanding of AFM is a public health priority.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.