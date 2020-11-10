The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for families as everyone finalizes plans for what will undoubtedly be a unique Thanksgiving during a worsening pandemic crisis.
CDC said the following people should NOT attend or host in-person holiday gatherings:
- People diagnosed with COVID-19
- Those showing symptoms of COVID-19
- Anyone waiting on COVID-19 viral test results
- All who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days
- Anyone at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 – including older adults, people with certain medical conditions that are at increased risk of illness, or live or work with someone at increased risk of severe illness.
The guidelines are clear on the safest holiday saying, “celebrating virtually or with members of your own household (who are consistently taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19) poses the lowest risk of spread.” The CDC said in-person gatherings that bring together family and friends from different households can lead to spreading COVID-19 quickly.
Several factors contribute to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 at small gatherings including:
- Community levels of COIVD-19
- Exposure during travel
- Location of the gathering
- Duration of the gathering
- Number and crowding of people at the gathering
- Behaviors of attendees prior to the gathering
- Behaviors of attendees during the gathering
When it comes to food and drinks at a small holiday gathering, the CDC said there is “no evidence to suggest that handling food or eating is associated with directly spreading COVID-19.” Still, it is possible someone could get COVID-19 from touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes. CDC guidelines laid out the following for handling food:
- Encourage guests to bring food and drinks for themselves and for members of their own household only; avoid potluck-style gatherings.
- Wear a mask while preparing food for or serving food to others who don’t live in your household.
- All attendees should have a plan for where to store their mask while eating and drinking. Keep it in a dry, breathable bag (like a paper or mesh fabric bag) to keep it clean between uses.
- Limit people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen or around the grill, if possible.
- Have one person who is wearing a mask serve all the food so that multiple people are not handling the serving utensils.
- Use single-use options or identify one person to serve sharable items, like salad dressings, food containers, plates and utensils, and condiments.
- Make sure everyone washes their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after preparing, serving, and eating food and after taking trash out. Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Designate a space for guests to wash hands after handling or eating food.
- Limit crowding in areas where food is served by having one person dispense food individually to plates, always keeping a minimum of a 6-foot distance from the person whom they are serving. Avoid crowded buffet and drink stations. Change and launder linen items (e.g., seating covers, tablecloths, linen napkins) immediately following the event.
- Offer no-touch trash cans for guests to easily throw away food items.
- Wash dishes in the dishwasher or with hot soapy water immediately following the gathering.
The CDC also laid out guidelines for traveling and overnight stays or hosting overnight guests. The full guidelines can be found here.
