CEDARTOWN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The search is on for a missing Cedartown teenager.
Shaelynn Boye, 13, was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday at her grandmother's home. The girl's grandmother said when she went to wake up Boye Saturday morning, she was gone and her bedroom window was open and clothes and other items were missing.
Boye's friends reported she could be with a male named Brad. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair/blonde highlights with blue/green eyes. She also wears braces.
Anyone with information about Boye's whereabouts should call the Cedartown Police Department at 770-748-4123 or the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331.
