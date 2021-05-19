POLK County, Ga. (CBS46) -- One Georgia cancer patient had all the hometown support she could have dreamed of, from donations to prayers and more, until it was revealed by police that she may have faked the entire ordeal.
For about a year, an entire community in Polk County rallied behind Katie Lynn Shellhorse of Cedartown.
The 22-year-old mother turned herself in this week after her family reported her on April 27.
Relatives told investigators that her cancer claims were no longer adding up.
Shellhorse had first taken to Facebook to announce her terminal diagnosis then for the past year, posts started to appear of her soliciting money through fundraisers she set up herself. Some others were set up by her friends and family.
The Cedartown mother is now facing a felony charge of theft by deception. Polk County detectives say so far they verified she pocketed at least $15,000 but they are still counting and reviewing paper trails. As for those who donated say the betrayal feels deeply personal.
"Just wanted to help as much as I could financially. It wasn't a lot but we sent what we could," a doner, Cori Pope, told CBS46 News. "It wasn't just the money. We were genuinely upset and cried and prayed for her and her family. To find out that it's not just...it hurts, you know, our hearts."
Shellhorse wrote on social media and told the police that she was battling mental health issues which had gone untreated. Meanwhile, real cancer survivors in Cedartown, who had set up a support group for her say they cannot even explain they're anger.
