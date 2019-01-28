ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Cedric the Entertainer is bringing the laughs to Super Bowl LIII weekend with his all new 1st & Goal Comedy Bowl.
The show will feature Original King of Comedy Cedric the Entertainer, DC Young Fly, Deon Cole and Michael Blackson. A portion of the proceeds will go the Rashad Jennings Foundation.
The event will be held Feb. 1 at the College Football Hall of Fame located at 250 Marietta St. Nw. The show starts at 9 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.1standglobalcomedybowl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.