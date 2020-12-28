Nearly 200,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled due to an injury risk.
King of Fans is recalling 182,000 Hampton Bay Mara ceiling fans because the blades can become detached from the fan while in use, posing an injury hazard to consumers.
The company has received 47 reports of the blade detaching from the fan, including two reports of the fan blade hitting a consumer and four reports of the blade causing property damage.
You can return the product at the point of sale for a full refund.
