ATLANTA (CBS46) — Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and several popular coffee chains will be offering special deals.
According to the National Coffee Association, nearly 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over any other beverage and the average daily consumption is nearly 2 cups per capital.
Here are some local deals for National Coffee Day:
Circle K is celebrating by offering a free cup of coffee on Sept. 29. All you have to do is text FREE to 31310.
Dunkin' is celebrating by offering a FREE medium hot or iced coffee, including Original Blend and Limited Batch, with any purchase on Sept. 29.
Duck Donuts is also celebrating National Coffee Day.
Duck Donuts Rewards Members will receive an app reward to enjoy a free medium cold brew or frappe that can be redeemed in shop or online between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. Guests must download and register the app by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 28.
Duck Donuts is also offering their coffee cake donut, glazed with streusel and powdered sugar, and a creamy coffee milkshake.
Love's Travel Stops is offering any size coffee or hot beverage for $1 on Sept. 29 through the Love's Connect app. The dollar will benefit their annual Children's Miracle Network hospitals campaign.
Pilot Flying J is also giving away free coffee on National Coffee Day. You can get hot, iced or cold brew.
Scooter's Coffee is also offering a free cup of brewed coffee to its loyal and new customers on Sept. 29. Customers can redeem their free coffee using the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app at their favorite Scooter’s Coffee location. Customers who do not have the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app can simply download it from the App Store or Google Play Store. Once downloaded, customers can create an account to begin earning loyalty Smiles to receive future Scooter’s Coffee rewards.
7-Eleven members can get one free coffee with the purchased of a baked good in-store or any purchase through 7-Eleven delivery.
Starbucks is celebrating its 50th anniversary on National Coffee Day. They are inviting customers to bring in a clean resuable cup (up to 20 ounces) into participating locations to receive a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee. Limit one per person, iced and hot brewed coffee only. Supplies are limited.
Please be aware that not all locations may be participating. Check before placing an order.
If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.